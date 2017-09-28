An immersive Game of Thrones experience is coming to NYC

Unfortunately, rumors have it that the final Game of Thrones season might not air until the spring of 2019 (or even later). But here's something to keep you occupied while you're waiting out the intervening year-and-half: Compser Ramin Djawadi, who wrote the series’ soundtrack, has assembled a stunningly vast live concert version of the show that involves a full orchestra and incredible visuals.

The Game of Throne Concert Experience, which kicked off its inaugural tour earlier this year, is planning another round of shows in 2018 through both Europe and North America, including a return to NYC’s Madison Square Garden on October 3 and the Prudential Center on September 26. The scale of the event is enormous, with immense video projections backing a full orchestra, choir and even the occasional pop star to boot (Serj Tanakian of System of a Down and Matt Berninger of The National have both made special guest appearances).

You can grab tickets, which go on sale Friday at 10am, at Ticketmaster. Get ‘em while you can—winter is coming, or whatever.