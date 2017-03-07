  • Blog
An immigrant reading series is coming to Greenlight Bookstore

By Jonathan Cotto Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 5:00pm

Photograph: Beth Levendis

Immigrant authors from diverse backgrounds, including the Middle East and South Asia, will be launching a new reading series tonight.

The series will have the general theme of "Searching for Home" with literary works of fantasy, short stories and graphic novels examining the diversity of the American experience. The series launch will be held at the Greenlight Bookstore on 686 Fulton St tonight at 7:30pm

A refugee story from Mohsin Hamid's new novel Exit West will be opening the series. In addition, author Deepak Unnikrishnan will introduce his book Temporary People at the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens store at 632 Flatbush Ave on March 14.

Given the current rhetoric on immigration, co-owner Rebecca Fitting states, "We wanted to create this series because it's vital that as a community and culture, our worldview stays broad, open, supportive and wide."

[h/t DNAInfo]

Newest | Oldest