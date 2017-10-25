An NYC hotel is offering Stranger Things-themed rooms for binge-watching the show’s second season

For those of us who despise everything to do with Halloween in NYC and are just planning on staying home to avoid human interaction (just like every weekend, who are we kidding?), it might be time for a change of couch scenery.

In honor of the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, The Gregory hotel is having an especially spooky staycation package with your all your favorite things; yummy snacks, comfy surroundings and Stranger Things. Grab your gang pronto and escape to Hawkins, Indiana.

This ex-stream-ly Cozy package comes with a Netflix package, Stranger Things–inspired snacks and beverages (including canned wine and Healthy Skoop’s Sleep Protein), a wall tapestry emulating Joyce Byers’s living room and ample swag inspired by the show. The offer is subject to availably from Friday, October 27 all the way through August 30, 2018.

And yes, Eggos are included. Obviously.

Photograph: Courtesy The Gregory Hotel

