Apply for a $895 one-bedroom apartment in a DUMBO warehouse conversion

It’s not every day you see prices like these in DUMBO.

A new warehouse conversion at 181 Front Street opened up applications for 21 affordable units on Friday. New Yorkers making 60 percent of the area median income are invited to apply for the nine one-bedrooms, eleven two-bedrooms and one three-bedroom up for grabs. Residents of Community Board 2 will get preference for half of the units.

The new affordable housing lottery isn’t the only notable thing about the building. The site was actually purchased by the developers from the Jehovah’s Witnesses five years ago, an interesting fact you can tell people during all the cocktail parties you host at your cheap-ass apartment. The conversion design was handled by Aufgang Architects.

To find out more, check out the full list of available units and the income requirement on Housing Connect. The least-expensive apartment is a one-bedroom for a mere $895-per-month. But you’ll probably need to use that one-bedroom to store all your extra cash.

The 12-story building also boasts a 24-hour doorman, bike storage, a gym and rooftop accessibility. You have until May 1 to apply for the lottery.