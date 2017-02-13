  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Apply for an apartment for $897 per month in Brooklyn

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 1:30pm

Apply for an apartment for $897 per month in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/thomashawk

Yet another affordable housing lottery is about to open for New Yorkers, and it’s a good one, you guys.

 

Starting next week, 143 units at 33 Bond Street in downtown Brooklyn will be up for grabs. There will be 51 studios at $897 a month, along with 52 one-bedroom apartments for $963 a month and 40 two-bedroom apartments for $1,166 a month.

 

Recent data has shown that your best bet for winning a housing lottery is being a young single person (shocker), but you should totally apply, because cutting your rent in half is clearly the easiest way to save money in NYC. You can find enter the lottery here

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 227 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest