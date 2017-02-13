Apply for an apartment for $897 per month in Brooklyn

Yet another affordable housing lottery is about to open for New Yorkers, and it’s a good one, you guys.

Starting next week, 143 units at 33 Bond Street in downtown Brooklyn will be up for grabs. There will be 51 studios at $897 a month, along with 52 one-bedroom apartments for $963 a month and 40 two-bedroom apartments for $1,166 a month.

Recent data has shown that your best bet for winning a housing lottery is being a young single person (shocker), but you should totally apply, because cutting your rent in half is clearly the easiest way to save money in NYC. You can find enter the lottery here.