Astor Place hosts a silent disco to celebrate the Cube's 50th birthday

Alamo, the sculpture also know as the Astor Place Cube, turns 50 this year. And we must say, it's looking fabulous. Of course, Ol' Cubey is newly polished up, having been removed for restoration in 2014 and returned last November to great fanfare. Still, looking sharp, we say.

To mark its birthday, Astor Place & Village Alliance hosts a silent disco at May 5 at 6:30pm. Dubbed Astor Blaster, the party will provide quiet ravers with headphones and pipe in music from three live DJs that reflects "the musical heritage of the neighborhood." Should you expect to do the "Blitzkrieg Bop"? Or pay tribute to recently deceased punk-poet David Peel? Your guess is as good as ours. Forgive us but this might be the one party where it's...cool to be square. R.S.V.P. and find more info here.