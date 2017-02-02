Bernie Sanders will deliver the commencement address at Brooklyn College this spring

Bernie Sanders is coming back to Brooklyn.

The Vermont senator, who narrowly lost the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton last year, is returning to his native borough to deliver the commencement address at Brooklyn College.

Sanders, who has been perfecting his Brooklyn accent for the occasion for most of his adult life, will be addressing both undergraduate and graduate students at the ceremony. The event is scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in May.

The liberal politician grew up in Midwood, and attended Brooklyn College for a year before transferring to the University of Chicago. He joins Hillary Clinton in just, kind of wishing they could go back to college and everything could be simple like it used to be, this year.

