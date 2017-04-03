Brooklyn Folk Festival announces its 2017 lineup

Brooklyn Folk Festival is returning to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity church this year in Brooklyn Heights with another stellar hodgepodge of Americana and world genres: ragtime, country, gospel, bluegrass and blues, as well Indian classical, Balkan vocal music, rural Ukrainian tunes and more. Like previous years, the three-day event boasts another impressively loaded schedule this time around, with workshops, concerts, activities, dance-offs and more taking place in afternoon and evenings sets from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

This year's headliners include blues multi-instrumentalist Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, folk luminary Michael Hurley, banjo player Willie Watson of Old Crow Medicine Show and anti-consumerist gospel ensemble Rev. Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir. Tickets are on sale now at Brooklynfolkfest.com.

Some highlights include: swing dancing lessons, tutorials on building your own DIY instruments, a harmonica-playing contest, and of course, the fest's infamous banjo toss, wherein participants throw the stringed instrument, tethered to a rope, as far as they can into the Gowanus Canal. Check out the full list of events below.

Friday April 28th

Main Stage

8pm – Anne Waldman

8:25pm – Ukrainian Village Voices

9pm – Jim Kweskin

9:45pm – Thunderbird American Indian Dancers

10:20pm – Anna & Elizabeth

11pm – Feral Foster

11:45pm – Tennessee Stiff Legs

Parish Hall Stage

8:45pm – Ethan Leinwand

9:30pm – Cole Quest & the City Pickers

10:15pm – The Freakniks

11pm – Skalopy

Workshop Room

TBA

Saturday April 29th

Afternoon Concerts

Main Stage

Noon – Jalopy Jr. Recital

12:45pm – Fada

1:30pm – Martha Burns

2:15pm – Brotherhood of the Jug Band Blues

3pm – Spitzer Space Telescope

3:45pm – Peter Stampfel & the Ether Frolic Mob

4:30 – Clarence Ashley: Jalopy Records Album Release & Tribute with Various Artists

5:15pm – Bill & the Belles

6pm – Amythyst Kiah

Parish Hall Stage

Noon – Old Time Slow Jam

1:30pm – Ethan Leinwand

2:15pm – The Hayrollers

3pm – Little Nora Brown and Friends (Highlighting the work of The Shlomo Foundation)

3:45 – Poorboy Krill – Blues and folk singer

4:45 – “Hard Hitting Songs for Hard Hit People” with Mat Callahan & Yvonne Moore

5:30 – Ethan Leinwand

6pm – Harmonica Contest

Workshop Room

1pm – Book Reading & Discussion: I Got A Song: A History of The Newport Folk Festival

2pm – DIY Instrument building with Zeke Leonard.

3pm – Book Reading & Discussion: The Explosion of Deferred Dreams: Musical Renaissance and Social Revolution in San Francisco, 1965–1975

4pm – FILM: The Mountain Music Project

5:30pm – Old time banjo workshop with Hilary Hawke

6:30pm – Puppet show! with The Boxcutter Collective… presenting: “The Revolt of the Beavers”

Evening Concerts

Main Stage

7:15pm – The Calamity Janes

8pm – Jerron “Blindboy” Paxton

8:45pm – Willie Watson

9:30pm – Rev. Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir

10:45pm – The Big Dixie Swingers

11:30 – Jackson Lynch

Parish Hall Stage

7pm – Main Squeeze Orchestra

10:15pm – Salsa Dance with Willie Martinez and the NYC Salsa All Stars

Sunday April 30th

Afternoon Concerts

Main Stage

1:45pm – The Jalopy Family Sing-A-Long with Emily Eagen and Friends

2:30pm – Deedle Deedle Dees

3:15pm – Preachin’ in the Wilderness

4pm – The Down Hill Strugglers with John Cohen

4:45pm – Meredith Axelrod

5:30pm – Queen Esther

6:15pm – Locust Honey String Band

Parish Hall Stage

2pm – Old Time Jam Session with Hilary Hawke

3:15pm – Gotham Jazzmen

4:45pm – The Jalopy Choir

5:30pm – Square Dance with the 5-Mile String Band

6:30pm – TBA

Workshop Room

2pm – “Sing Like the Carter Family” – Learn to sing songs in 3-part harmony the way the original Carter Family did. Taught by Martha Burns.

3pm – Topical and Protest Songs performance and workshop with Jan Bell

4pm – FILM: Shake ‘Em On Down – Documentary film about legendary blues musician Mississippi Fred McDowell, includes Q&A with filmmaker Scott Baretta.

5:30pm – 10pm – Special art installation and performance with Anna Roberts-Gevalt, Elizabeth LaPrelle and Tim Eriksen.