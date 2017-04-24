Brooklyn Hip-Hop Fest is hosting a week of rap concerts and events in Dumbo with DMX, Rakim and more

The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival returns to the NYC waterfront with another stellar lineup of concerts, talks, film screenings and parties from July 10–16. This year's finale concert on July 15 at Brooklyn Bridge Park hosts DMX alongside fellow Ruff Ryders the Lox. In addition, you'll be able to see neo-soul hip-hop duo Oshun and hear DJ sets by Mister Cee and Stretch & Bobbito, with more acts TBA.
The rest of the fest features a live Q&A with legendary MC Rakim, performances by Bas, Cozz and Omen (all on J. Cole's Dreamville label), a film festival and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival 2017 schedule
July 10th
Told It First Hand with Rakim
The live interview series hosted by Festival Founder and Executive Director Wes Jackson will be blessed by the legendary Rakim.
Location: The Brooklyn Historical Society
July 11th
Get Paid To Be Yourself
The Forbes column and career workshop created by Julian Mitchell will have a live conversation with a cultural influencer who mastered the skill set of monetizing their value by taking their talent and turning them into sustainable income.
Location: TBA
July 12th
The Hip-Hop Institute “Speak The Truth”
Lectures, panels, and workshops dedicated to the study and advancement of issues of community empowerment, social justice, health & wellness, and entrepreneurship.
Location: Medgar Evers College, Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The Combat Jack Show Live
The original #1 Hip-Hop podcast, the Combat Jack Show with Reggie Osse aka Combat Jack.
Location: Medgar Evers College
July 13th
The Dummy Clap Film Festival
A celebration of Hip-Hop as told through the moving image. Screenings of old school films, documentaries, and shorts. As well as Masters Classes from leading filmmakers both indie and major.
Location: Medgar Evers College, Crown Heights, Brooklyn
July 14th
Juice Hip-Hop Exhibition
A night dedicated to showcasing all aspects of the culture. DJ showcases, Dance battles, sneaker exhibit, live art and well as original art installations.
Featuring: Bas, Cozz, Omen, Kerim The DJ, Sickamore, EarthGang, DJ Midnite, The Bishop Gallery, and more.
Location: St. Ann's Warehouse, DUMBO, Brooklyn
July 15th
The Finale Concert
The culmination of our programming. The legendary show that has created unforgettable memories for over a decade with reunited groups and surprise performances. The place where old school legends share the stage with next generation's stars.
Featuring: DMX, The Lox, Stretch & Bobbito, Oshun, DJ Rob Swift, and more Hosted by Uncle Ralph McDaniels and Torae.
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Plaza, DUMBO, Brooklyn
July 16th
Hackathon
A day to just chill out but still vibe out after the excitement of the Finale Concert. Watch tech savvy Hip-Hop heads collaborate and compete to create software specifically geared toward the improvement of the culture.
Location: St. Ann's Warehouse, DUMBO, Brooklyn
