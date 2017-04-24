Brooklyn Hip-Hop Fest is hosting a week of rap concerts and events in Dumbo with DMX, Rakim and more

The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival returns to the NYC waterfront with another stellar lineup of concerts, talks, film screenings and parties from July 10–16. This year's finale concert on July 15 at Brooklyn Bridge Park hosts DMX alongside fellow Ruff Ryders the Lox. In addition, you'll be able to see neo-soul hip-hop duo Oshun and hear DJ sets by Mister Cee and Stretch & Bobbito, with more acts TBA.

The rest of the fest features a live Q&A with legendary MC Rakim, performances by Bas, Cozz and Omen (all on J. Cole's Dreamville label), a film festival and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival 2017 schedule

July 10th

Told It First Hand with Rakim

The live interview series hosted by Festival Founder and Executive Director Wes Jackson will be blessed by the legendary Rakim.

Location: The Brooklyn Historical Society

July 11th

Get Paid To Be Yourself

The Forbes column and career workshop created by Julian Mitchell will have a live conversation with a cultural influencer who mastered the skill set of monetizing their value by taking their talent and turning them into sustainable income.

Location: TBA

July 12th

​The Hip-Hop Institute “Speak The Truth”

Lectures, panels, and workshops dedicated to the study and advancement of issues of community empowerment, social justice, health & wellness, and entrepreneurship.

Location: Medgar Evers College, Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The Combat Jack Show Live

The original #1 Hip-Hop podcast, the Combat Jack Show with Reggie Osse aka Combat Jack.

Location: Medgar Evers College



July 13th

The Dummy Clap Film Festival

A celebration of Hip-Hop as told through the moving image. Screenings of old school films, documentaries, and shorts. As well as Masters Classes from leading filmmakers both indie and major.

Location: Medgar Evers College, Crown Heights, Brooklyn

July 14th

Juice Hip-Hop Exhibition

A night dedicated to showcasing all aspects of the culture. DJ showcases, Dance battles, sneaker exhibit, live art and well as original art installations.

Featuring: Bas, Cozz, Omen, Kerim The DJ, Sickamore, EarthGang, DJ Midnite, The Bishop Gallery, and more.

Location: St. Ann's Warehouse, DUMBO, Brooklyn



July 15th

The Finale Concert

The culmination of our programming. The legendary show that has created unforgettable memories for over a decade with reunited groups and surprise performances. The place where old school legends share the stage with next generation's stars.

Featuring: DMX, The Lox, Stretch & Bobbito, Oshun, DJ Rob Swift, and more Hosted by Uncle Ralph McDaniels and Torae.

Location: Brooklyn Bridge Plaza, DUMBO, Brooklyn

July 16th

​Hackathon

A day to just chill out but still vibe out after the excitement of the Finale Concert. Watch tech savvy Hip-Hop heads collaborate and compete to create software specifically geared toward the improvement of the culture.

Location: St. Ann's Warehouse, DUMBO, Brooklyn