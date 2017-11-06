Celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage with these events in NYC

In 1917, New York became the first state to grant women full enfranchisement, after a 140-year ban on their right to vote. A century later, NYC remains a bastion for influential women in politics, entertainment, business and beyond to share ideas, fight for equality and build community. In honor of the big moment, the Empire State Building and World Trade Center will be lit up purple and gold tonight.

Here are some other events going down today to celebrate the monumental centennial celebration:

100 Years...Stay Tuned

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St, 6–8pm; free

A dope assembly of activists and artists comes together for this night of poetry, open mic performances, storytelling and more at this special community gathering.

Women's Suffrage Turns 100: Reshaping Politics

Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn; $5

Join this conversation on the critical gains women politicians are making in the Senate and the hurdles they've yet to face, with BHS director of public history Julie Golia, former NYC Council speaker Christine Quinn and Emerge America political director A'Shanti F. Gholar.

New York State Women's Suffrage Centennial

10 Hudson Yards, 48th Floor, 6pm; free

In front of a panoramic view of a Manhattan skyline lit up in purple and gold, join women leaders from across the state for a discussion and party celebrating the centennial.

