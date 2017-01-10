Celebrate David Bowie at these tribute parties tonight

A photo posted by Jorge Quintana (@quintana3797) on Dec 6, 2016 at 4:00pm PST





It has been one-year since David Bowie passed away. It still feels surreal that we live in world where the rock and roll star no longer exists, but Ziggy’s spirit still lives on through his music.

In honor of what would be the artist’s 70th birthday, several bars and venues in the city are hosting tribute parties, in which DJs and performers are expected to play his best hits. There are three great remembrance bashes going down tonight, so make sure to grab your tickets, your face paint and your red shoes so you can dance the blues away.

Leaving a Lasting Mark Presents: A Tribute to David Bowie

Head to The Bitter End to dance, sway and listen to hits like “Aladdin Sane,” “Space Oddity” and “Modern Love” sung live. The performance lineup includes local musicians such as John Brodeur, Craig Greenberg, Joanna Levine and more. 147 Bleecker St; Tue 10 7–9:30pm; $10 suggested donation.

Celebrating David Bowie

Billed as "a very special David Bowie concert with Bowie people playing Bowie music Bowie style," this tribute to the Thin White Duke features a host of his bandmates (among them pianist Mike Garson, guitarist Earl Slick and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey), plus an extensive roster of musicians including Kate Pierson of the B52s, Angelo Moore of Fishbone and Gaby Moreno. Let's dance. Terminal 5; Tue 10 at 8pm; $65–$125.

Collage Presents: Live Art Tribute to David Bowie & Rick James

Join Collage NYC for a special tribute where elite artists will create David Bowie-themed artwork (live!) at The Delancey. If you can work a paint brush, feel free to bring your own canvas and easel to participate. There will also be special guest performances by Alyson Faith, Sandra Smal and SDoun Serranol as well as $2 off all drinks and food from midnight to 1am. 168 Delancey St; Tue 10 7pm–2am; free.

If a night of drinking and shaking your rump isn’t how you wish to pay your respects to the pop icon, check out the new 180-foot Bowie mural created by Eduardo Kobra in Downtown Jersey City instead. (Pictured above.)