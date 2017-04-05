Celebrate Passover at these five excellent NYC seder dinners

Starting Monday night, the epic holiday of Passover will once again be upon us. The retelling of the Jewish Exodus from ancient Egypt calls on us to gather around a seder table, read from the Haggadah, eat matzo- ball soup and drink a lot (the meal includes four required blessings over the wine). But beyond the brisket, the holiday commands us to welcome folks of all faiths and backgrounds to share thoughts on freedom and peace. So whether you’re a member of the tribe who needs a break from their family, or you’ve never heard of the holiday at all, you're bound to feel welcome at one of these excellent seder dinners.

1. Freedom's Feast: Multifaith Seder for Justice, Tuesday April 11, $40

Innovative spiritual community Lab/Shul welcomes Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Zen Buddhist leaders to lead this inspiring gathering. While musicians and artists perform, you’ll be called to action by contemporary interpretations of ancient texts.

2. Passover Seder at Mile End, Monday April 10 and Tuesday April 11, $85

Head to Mile End in Manhattan for a spin on Jewish traditions and delicacies, led by The Unorthodox Haggadah author Nathan Phillips. Feast on duck-fat matzo-ball soup, rutabaga tzimmes and flourless chocolate cake with fellow foodies inspired to dine as they’ve been commanded to by the divine.

3. Passover in a Mosque, Thursday April 6, $20

The NYC Muslim-Jewish Solidarity Committee hosts this gathering, which features an integrated Haggadah, a halal and kosher meal and chances to form new connections between communities.

4. Brooklyn Jews Passover Seder, Tuesday April 11, $50

The millennials of Brooklyn Jews pull out all the stops for this Kings County feast, which includes dinner from Zabar’s and readings from Jonathan Safran Foer’s New American Haggadah.

5. Annual Second Night Community Seder, Tuesday April 11, $100

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, one of the city’s best hubs for LGBT spirituality, hosts this joyous event featuring different takes on seder-table classics like charoset, brisket and macarons.