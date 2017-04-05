Celebrate Passover at these five excellent NYC seder dinners

Starting Monday night, the epic holiday of Passover will once again be upon us. The retelling of the Jewish Exodus from ancient Egypt calls on us to gather around a seder table, read from the Haggadah, eat matzo- ball soup and drink a lot (the meal includes four required blessings over the wine). But beyond the brisket, the holiday commands us to welcome folks of all faiths and backgrounds to share thoughts on freedom and peace. So whether you’re a member of the tribe who needs a break from their family, or you’ve never heard of the holiday at all, you're bound to feel welcome at one of these excellent seder dinners.
1. Freedom's Feast: Multifaith Seder for Justice, Tuesday April 11, $40 Innovative spiritual community Lab/Shul welcomes Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Zen Buddhist leaders to lead this inspiring gathering. While musicians and artists perform, you’ll be called to action by contemporary interpretations of ancient texts.