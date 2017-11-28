Celebrate the repeal of NYC’s cabaret law at a 1920s–themed party in Brooklyn

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio officially repealed NYC's Cabaret Law—a draconian set of restrictions that required venues to procure licenses to allow guests to dance, among other bizarre and racist demands set in motion with the bill’s passage in 1926. Hopefully, this will be a boon for NYC's struggling independent nightlife scene, and usher in a new dawn for partygoers.

As mandated by the endings of Return of the Jedi and Footloose, we're going to need to get lit to celebrate this one. Fortunately, House of Yes—the crown jewel of NYC nightlife—is throwing a “Goodbye Cabaret Law” edition of its Prohibition Tuesdays party. Serve Katherine Kontent/Jay Gatsby realness and get down to live jazz, flappers and aerialists, hors d'oeuvres and beats by DJ David Kiss. You can learn more about the free party here.

With the metaphorical witch being dead, you can expect a deluge of celebrations to go down before Christmas. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.