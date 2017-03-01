Celebs shoot blanks in a comedic benefit for the ACLU

Doing good and having a good time are not mutually exclusive. Consider Villain: DeBlanks, Billy Mitchell's long-running comedy show, in which stage and screen celebrities play murder suspects in a murder-mystery whodunit. As in a game of Mad Libs, the script is full of blank spaces that get filled with suggestions culled from the audience right before the performance, leading to hilarious [plural noun] .



The March edition, a benefit for freedom-loving efforts of the American Civil Liberties Union, should be especially [adjective] . Mitchell has upped the excitement factor with an especially starry cast: Hollywood and Broadway leading lady Kathleen Turner; sitcom star and Tony winner Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Deadpool and Gotham beauty Morena Baccarin; the magically charming Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar); Krakowski's 30 Rock costar Maulik Pancholy; and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play).



This evening of March Mad-Libs will be mounted at Feinstein's/54 below, one of New York's best cabaret venues, at 9:30pm on Wednesday, March 22. Tickets range from $30 (at the bar) to $65 (right up next to the stage), and can be purchased the Feinstein's/54 Below website. There's a $25 food and drink minimum per person, which is for the best: A couple of cocktails—and there are some delicious ones on the menu—will only make the evening funnier.

Get there on the early side so you can settle in and think up some verbal curve balls for the actors. As someone who has performed in the show twice, I can attest that the weirder (and dirtier) the suggestions are, the funnier the show becomes. If there a word you've always longed to hear enveloped by Kathleen Turner's trademark vocal smoke, now's your big chance. Let your imagination run free! Tell all of them exactly what they can [verb] in their [plural nouns] ! It's what the ACLU would want.

