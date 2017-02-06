Check out all the free fitness classes you can take in Union Square this week

New York’s biggest fitness festival, Union Square Sweat Fest, is returning for the third year in a row this week with over 50 events and plenty of free workout classes from February 9-15.

The sweat fest starts this Thursday with a launch party and yoga class at W New York Union Square, where participants will work through a guided yoga session using wireless headphones. Over the next week, many of the top gyms and athleisure retailers in the area will be offering classes (many of which are free) including an aerial hammock conditioning class, family yoga, dance classes, swimming classes and more.

“Union Square Sweat Fest is an opportunity for people to experience everything that our district’s abundant health and wellness scene has to offer, from a wide variety of innovative fitness studios and wellness and beauty retailers to our delicious eateries serving healthy meals and juices,” said Union Square Partnership Executive Director Jennifer Falk in a statement. “With more than 1,000 participants at last year’s Sweat Fest, we knew we had to expand the program this year with even bigger opening and closing celebrations, a full schedule of fitness programs for kids, and the largest lineup of new and returning partners that we have ever had for this series.”

For the full list of this year’s free offerings, check out the official site.