Check out photos from the dazzling new light show on the Kosciuszko Bridge

On Thursday, the first span of the brand new Kosciusko Bridge opened, and residents and visitors in the area were treated to an incredible light show. The LED display marked the beginning of the of a new initiative called the "New York Harbor of Lights," which will bring citywide, coordinated Empire State Building-esque light show to every MTA-operated bridge and tunnel every night of the year.

New lights will be installed on bridges and tunnels throughout the city by May of 2018. The idea behind the illuminated infrastructure is to boost tourism spending and to "symbolize the connection and strength of communities across the region."

Check out photos from the light show below, and prepare to see this sort of display in every corner of the city.