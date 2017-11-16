  • Blog
Check out photos of Henri Bendel’s enchanting holiday windows

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday November 16 2017, 2:37pm

Photograph: Courtesy Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri Bendel

Here's another holiday window display to add to your upcoming walking tour. Last night, Henri Bendel—one of New York's top department stores—unveiled its window arrangement in collaboration with Lovepop

This year's display doesn't depict a traditional Christmas theme. Instead, ogle an enchanting design featuring flowers, birds and butterflies. Since Lovepop specializes in 3-D cards, 30,000 paper butterflies can be seen fluttering down from the ceiling on the main level of the store (which is visible from outside). Intrigued? Take a look for yourself! And don't forget to mark your calendar for the upcoming holiday window unveilings from more department stores in the city. 

Photographs: Courtesy Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri Bendel

