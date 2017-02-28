Check out photos of this stunning new hotel in Brooklyn

What if you could wake up, look out your window and see Lady Liberty without leaving your bed? Now that’s the New York dream, but it can be a reality when you book a stay at the new and totally stunning 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

Just south of the Brooklyn Bridge (60 Furman St), the luxury hotel has stellar waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. There are 194 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, a 10th floor lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, a 50-seat screening room and wellness amenities such as yoga, meditation, astrology and more. There's also Neighbors, a picnic-fare cafe, which offers outdoor seating in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the warmer months. Er, can we hangout here every weekend?

We received beautiful photos of the hospitable joint, and we just couldn’t help but share. In case you’re interested in a New York staycation or simply need a place to crash during your next visit, guests should pounce on the opening offer using code “Hello Brooklyn” to receive a gratis upgrade for the next available room type, a $25 credit toward food and drinks and either a $10-off Lyft code or two ferry passes. (Rates from $350). Book here (available through April 16).

Photographs: Courtesy 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge