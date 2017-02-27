Check out the list of the 100 worst landlords in NYC

Much like T-Swift, we’re naming names. The city has released its yearly list, containing the 100 New York landlords who are simply the worst. We all have our fair share of landlord horror stories, but there’s a good chance none of them compare to the terrible tales involving the folks in this roundup.
Right up there with the tenants rights your landlord doesn’t want you to know, make sure you peep at this list before signing your next lease.
Here are the 25 worst New York landlords. See the full list here.
1. HARRY D SILVERSTEIN
2. ALLAN GOLDMAN
3. EFSTATHIOS VALIOTIS
4. VED PARKASH
5. MICHAEL NIAMONITAKIS
6. FELIX GOMEZ
7. RAWLE ISAACS
8. JOEL KOHN
9. ISKYO ARONOV
10. DAVID DAVID
11. BRUCE HALEY
12. ISAAC SCHWARTZ
13. JOSEPH HOFFMAN
14. JONATHAN COHEN
15. JAY MILLER
16. ADAM STRYKER
17. ZEV SALOMON
18. JOEL GOLDSTEIN
19. MARC CHEMTOB
20. MEIR FRIED