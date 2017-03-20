Check out these photos of a gilded age New York rooftop garden

When it comes to rooftop drinking, New York is in a class of its own. Wasting away in a bar hundreds of feet above the city is a truly special experience, but it's not a new one for Gotham residents. People have been hanging out en masse on New York's roofs since the late 19th century.

In 1882, the now-demolished Casino Theatre opened up at 1404 Broadway, and eight years later the owners added a French-inspired winter rooftop garden. It was the first in the city, and oh boy does it look majestic. The kind folks over at the Museum of the City of New York granted us access to a set of their archived photos of the space from 1901 so you can see how your New York predecessors enjoyed rooftop fun more than 100 years ago

Photographs: Courtesy Byron Company, Museum of the City of New York

h/t Messy Nessy Chic