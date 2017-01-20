  • Blog
Check out these renderings of the brand-new section of Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 5:49pm

Photograph: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

2017 has been deemed the year of change, and that's no exception for one of our city’s finest greenspaces—Brooklyn Bridge Park.

In case you haven’t noticed, the Pier 5 uplands (located between Montague and Joralemon Sts) have been under construction for a few months now. If you’re itching to see what the outcome will be, the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation recently released new renderings picturing the 4.5-acre parkland.

According to Curbed NY, the renderings show new features such as a sound-dampening berm, a playground, soccer fields, a “picnic peninsula,” more waterfront seating, a boathouse for the park’s community programs and—good news—more restrooms!

Even better news: The uplands should be open in time for summer. 

Photograph: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

 

 

 

