  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out this Galentine’s Day market with DIY manicures, tarot card readings and more

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday February 2 2017, 1:07pm

 

A photo posted by Urban Outfitters (@urbanoutfitters) on

 


It’s okay to be anti-Valentine’s Day, but every woman should get behind Galentine’s Day. Why? Because what’s better than a group of badass ladies celebrating sweet friendship? Besides, Leslie Knope is all about it. Hell, she basically created the holiday.

 

 

Passerbuys—a cool, hybrid online magazine and shopping recommendation website—wants you and your tribe to celebrate Galentine’s Day early by spending Saturday afternoon sipping complimentary drinks and snacking on treats by Ovenly, getting DIY manicures from FlossGloss and a gratis hairstyling courtesy Amika.

There will also be tarot card readings by Cherelle, flowers by Aurora Botanica and sick merchandise for purchase from amazing brands such as Upstate, Ivy Weinglass, Susan Alexandra and Passerbuys.  

The event is located at Space Ninety 8 (Urban Outfitters in Williamsburg), so this gives you a good excuse to treat yourself (we all could use some more self-love, dammit!) or your girlfriends to some gifts. 

R.S.V.P. to the market here.

Space Nintey 8. Feb 4 noon–6pm. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 698 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest