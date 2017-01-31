Check out this photo of the Ocean’s Eight cast on the subway

FINALLY: something to look forward to. After three movies in the Ocean's 11 franchise, which taught us so much about the fascinating inner lives of straight men, Warner Brothers has finally given women and gays something to latch onto, and the timing couldn't be better.

The first official picture of this summer's all-female Ocean's Eight just dropped, and we are already gagging. The film features a ragtag group of fabulously dressed hustlers trying to rob the Met Gala. Along with the first image, we've also learned the characters' extremely gay names. Cate Blanchett stars as Lou, Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Rihanna as Nine Ball (YES), Mindy Kaling plays Amita, Anne Hathaway is Daphne Kluger, Helena Bonham Carter is Rose, Sarah Paulson is Tammy and Awkwafina plays Constance.

You can also expect appearances from Anna Wintour, Dakota Fanning, Kim Kardashian (ew), Zayn Malik, and probably some of the straight guys from the other Ocean's movies. Based on how welcoming and open-minded the American public was towards Ghostbusters and Hillary Clinton, they're sure to treat this movie with nothing but respect. But, considering that Ocean's Eight comes out on June 8—one week after Wonder Woman—it may well be that we are finally entering a new world order for powerful women onscreen. At least we're putting up a fight.

You can check out more photos from the set here and here.