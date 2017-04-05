  • Blog
Chelsea Market has a new plan to fix its overcrowding problem

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 1:17pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/shinyasuzuki

Ah, Chelsea Market, that indoor shopping mecca that New Yorkers immediately became obsessed with before it just as quickly turned into a tourist attraction. In an attempt to win back the locals who have been hesitant to visit the market since the crowds descended, there’s now a new rule about tour groups.

From now on, tours will only be allowed between 8:30 to 11am and after 4pm. Yes, that’s right when everyone who works in the building above Chelsea Market is commuting, but the owners promise that those are non-peak hours for the crowds of visitors. The number of large groups will also be decreased, and more changes are promised over the next few years to make it less of a tourist trap and more like one of the best markets in NYC.

