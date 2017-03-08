City officially landmarks the Waldorf-Astoria’s interiors as renovation begins

Less than a week after the iconic Waldorf-Astoria Hotel closed for renovations to become high-end condos, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously to landmark many of its famous interior rooms.

The decision will protect many of the spaces on the lower floors of the building including Peacock Alley, the Park Avenue Lobby and the Grand Ballroom during the upcoming three-year renovation. Decorations and fixtures such as murals, furnishings and light fixtures were also included in the decision.

"The Waldorf Astoria Hotel has some of the most internationally renowned rooms in all of New York City," LPC Chairwoman Meenakshi Srinivasan said in a statement. "Today's action not only protects the rich and beautifully detailed art-deco features of the hotel’s interior public spaces, it also preserves the unique experience of moving through the hotel’s varied interiors, which countless New Yorkers and visitors have enjoyed for more than eight decades."

The hotel’s developer, Anbang, supported the landmarking process. The exterior of the hotel was landmarked in 1993.

