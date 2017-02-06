Come to Time Out’s next event for an immersive VR experience

Believe it or not, you can soar over the Statue of Liberty in a helicopter, stroll along the Coney Island boardwalk at sunset and experience the lights of Times Square without the crowds. And you can do it all in under half an hour.

How? With the help of a little virtual reality.

Experience it for yourself at Time Out’s Asian Fusion Fest on February 18. We’ll have three virtual reality headsets provide by YouVisit for you to test out. Tour the city that never sleeps, or journey farther afield—to the glistening turquoise waters or Singapore’s Esplanade Bay or bustling streets of the Central Business District.

And that’s only one portion of the event. Since we’re still celebrating the lunar new year, you can taste dumplings, noodles, egg rolls and more from Soju Haus, Maui Onion, Laut and more of our favorite Asian restaurants in the city. Wash it all down with Chinese New Year–themed cocktails and unlimited Tsingtao beer. Just make sure you get your turn with a VR headset before you get too tipsy.

Get your tickets to both sessions (noon to 2pm or 3 to 5pm) here. You won’t want to miss out on this event.