Commemorate the 20th anniversary of Biggie Small's death at a Bed-Stuy art show

This Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of infamous Brooklyn-born rapper Notorious B.I.G., and his native 'hood is commemorating his life in a big way. And by big, we mean a weekend-long art show, dubbed "20 BIG Years," on one of the Bed-Stuy blocks where he had his come-up, featuring guest appearances from some of the people who knew him best.

Spread Art NYC, a local arts group that painted a 38-foot "King of New York" mural of Biggie at Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street in 2015, is hosting the show at The Bishop Gallery. More than 15 New York-based street artists will display their works at the show, and special guests will include the rapper's daughter Tyanna Wallace, original photographer Barron Claiborne and his original rap crew OGB (Old Gold Brothers).

Things done changed in Bed-Stuy (to say the least) since the days when Biggie Smalls was the illest, but the show aims to highlight the cultural impact that he had on the neighborhood, the borough and the city in general.

Admission is free—so long as you RSVP via the event's Facebook page. If you want to commemorate the life and times of Franky Baby further, consider heading out to Friends and Lovers for a free tribute party Thursday night at 9pm.

In the case that you can't make it to either of those events, pour a little out while watching a 17-year-old Notorious B.I.G. in-the-making spit rhymes on Bedford Avenue in 1989: