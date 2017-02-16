  • Blog
Compare a square mile of NYC's street grid to cities all over the world

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 7:12pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Zemlinki!

One of the most distinctive features of NYC, at least when it comes to Manhattan, is its uniform street grid. That’s especially true when you compare a single square mile in New York to other cities around the globe. 

Geoff Boeing was able to do just that by simplifying streetscapes from various cities into simple black-and-white representations. It’s pretty striking to see New York’s simple grid compared to the twisting, winding streets of other metropolises. It’s also clear what cities were designed before and after the invention of the automobile.

Check out the stark comparisons below.

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 970 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

