Don’t be a dick about it, just swipe someone into the subway if they ask

Like tacky luxury condo towers in Midtown or your friend’s deadbeat boyfriend, the price of MetroCards just keep getting higher and higher.

Fares increased once again this Sunday with the price of a monthly card rising to $121 and a weekly pass increasing to $32. (No wonder riders are starting to abandon public transportation for other forms of commuting.) For now, the base fare remains $2.75.

To protest the most-recent increase, activists hit the streets on Monday to give out free swipes at stations across the five boroughs. At stops including the 4/5 station on East 125th St in Harlem and the 7 station at 74th St in Jackson Heights, the activists swiped in riders to demonstrate that it’s legal to give someone a free ride if you have an unlimited MetroCard.

If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve definitely had someone ask you to swipe them in while you’re exiting the subway grates. So in the future, go ahead and do it! As long as you don’t charge for the swipe, it’s completely legal and you could help out someone in need.