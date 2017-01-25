  • Blog
Downward Grog: Brewery Yoga is a thing you can do!

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 4:15pm

Photograph: Courtesy Bronx Brewery

Here's the incentive you might need to do yoga: Free beer. Bronx Brewery is known for hosting fun events all year-round, and this winter, the brand is going to help you keep your fitness resolutions. 

You can snag tickets to the brewery's monthly Brew You Yoga class, which includes an hour-long Vinyasa Flow session ($25) followed by a gratis tasting flight of five Bronx brews! The next class is this Saturday 28 at 1pm, so make sure to grab your tickets ASAP! Can't make it? there's also a yoga session happening on February 4 and March 18. Sign up here

Bronx Brewery, 856 E 136th St, Bronx, NY. 

 

