Dr. Ruth and other celebrities will be analyzing OK Cupid profiles live on-stage

There’s probably no better way to get your online dating profile ready for Valentine’s Day than having it analyzed in a public forum by Dr. Ruth and Kathleen Turner.

A few lucky audience members will get the opportunity to do just that at the next edition of Selected Shorts coming to Symphony Space on February 8.

As in past installments, celebrities including Peter Sagal, Kathleen Turner, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker, will perform an evening of fictional short stories live on-stage. The night will focus specifically on love stories or as event organizers describe it: “Mannered tales of chivalry and courtly love unfold alongside modern rituals of speed dating and anonymous encounters online.”

On top of that, the performers and host Dr. Ruth will be analyzing some real-life looking-for-love dating profiles in front of the audience. Hey, it’s worth a shot!