Drink free martinis tonight at a new uptown bar

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday April 6 2017, 4:13pm

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Ligon

To celebrate their first month in business, new Washington Heights venue Crazy Annie’s is hosting a Grand Opening party tonight.

You can stop by the casual American restaurant and bar at 3910 Broadway from 5pm-8pm to get free cookie monsters, the restaurant’s signature Galactic Martinis with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, beer samplers and more. The regular happy hour will be extended from 7pm-8pm with drinks and other goodies.

For more information on the event, check out the official Facebook page.

