  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Drink in a bubble on New York’s highest rooftop bar

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 11:40am

Drink in a bubble on New York’s highest rooftop bar
Photograph: Courtesy Bar 54

Santa knows the deal—up on a rooftop is the place to be this winter. At New York’s highest rooftop bar, Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square, you can once again hang out in igloo-like bubbles on the roof. They’re now open for the season, so if you’re determined to partake in outdoor drinking even in below-freezing temps, just head on over.

 

The two bubbles are open now through March 31. A reservation isn’t required to visit, though you can reserve a private table inside one if you’d like. You’ll have access to the bar’s full menu of food and house-made cocktails, and you get stunning views of the Chrysler Building and Manhattan. 

 

Oh, and these should not be confused with the rooftop igloos at 230 Fifth, which have also been filling up our Instagram feeds. 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Bar 54

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 208 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest