Emma Stone and Paul McCartney sang Disney songs at an East Village club last night

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 2:37pm

 

If you weren't in the East Village last night, consider yourself a P.U.S. (Poor, Unfortunate Soul). At his newly-opened queer club space Club Cumming, fabulously pointed character actor Alan Cumming took the stage with Emma Stone and Paul McCartney to sing a lively rendition of The Little Mermaid's “Part of Your World.”

After sharing the stage in the recent Cabaret revival on Broadway (in which Stone's Sally was LIT, let me tell you), Cumming and Stone are back together in the new Billie Jean King biopic Battle of the Sexes, which opens this weekend. They hit Club Cumming with Billie Jean King in tow, and McCartney met them after his show at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. 

According to one blessed attendee, Cumming asked that the audience not record the performance with their phones, but "with their hearts." After channeling Ariel, McCartney played some tunes on the harmonica, and the three hit the dancefloor for ABBA, Donna Summer and beyond. 

Hopefully, these random nights will become a regular thing for Cumming and Daniel Nardicio's new space, formerly known as Eastern Bloc. Inspired by the Scottish actor's infamous Cabaret dressing room afterparties, Club Cumming aims to host performances, readings and unpredictably kinky nights. If last night is any indication of the shape of things to come, it seems to be living up to its greatest potential. 

JOff W

Wow, so cool. I live 2 doors down, wish I knew. {:->