By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 12:03pm

Enter a lottery to see the Shins in NYC next week

Albuquerque indie-rock band and early-aughts survivors the Shins are releasing Heartworms, its first record since 2012's Port of Morrow, on March 10. To celebrate that, the group is playing a relatively intimate release show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 15. To get tickets, you'll need to enter a lottery: Winners will receive a code for a pair of tickets. Enter here for your chance.

Even if you don't win, you'll get another chance to see the band this summer: The Shins will be back in NYC for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit show on June 15. 

Hear the new-wave-y "Name for You" from the new album, below.

