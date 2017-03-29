  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Enter this affordable housing lottery for some cheap digs in East Williamsburg

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 2:49pm

Enter this affordable housing lottery for some cheap digs in East Williamsburg
Rendering: Courtesy EXR

The housing lottery for affordable apartments is now open for a newly constructed luxury building at 845 Grand Street in East Williamsburg.

There are eight units available through the lottery, six one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $1,020 and two two-bedrooms that will rent for $1,224. As always, in order to apply for the open apartments, you will have to meet strict annual household income requirements. In this instance, the requirements range from $34,972 to $54,360.

You can find the detailed breakdown for each unit, and more information about submitting an application on Housing Connect.

If you already live in Brooklyn Community District 1, you’ll have a leg up on the competition. Half of the apartments have been assigned for residents of the area, most of whom would no doubt be happy to live in the new building. On top of a rooftop terrace and backyard, the new development also includes an exercise yoga room, bike room, laundry room and elevator.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1019 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest