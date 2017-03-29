Enter this affordable housing lottery for some cheap digs in East Williamsburg

The housing lottery for affordable apartments is now open for a newly constructed luxury building at 845 Grand Street in East Williamsburg.

There are eight units available through the lottery, six one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $1,020 and two two-bedrooms that will rent for $1,224. As always, in order to apply for the open apartments, you will have to meet strict annual household income requirements. In this instance, the requirements range from $34,972 to $54,360.

You can find the detailed breakdown for each unit, and more information about submitting an application on Housing Connect.

If you already live in Brooklyn Community District 1, you’ll have a leg up on the competition. Half of the apartments have been assigned for residents of the area, most of whom would no doubt be happy to live in the new building. On top of a rooftop terrace and backyard, the new development also includes an exercise yoga room, bike room, laundry room and elevator.