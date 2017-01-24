Everything you need to know about Central Park's Winter Jam this weekend

Thanks to Central Park’s Winter Jam, you don’t have to travel upstate to partake in winter sport activities—er, but this year, you might want to.

RECOMMENDED: Central Park Winter Jam 2017 guide

The annual festival, which features “frozen fun” for all ages is normally a winter wonderland filled with fresh snow provided from upstate ski destination Gore Mountain. However, due to not-so-wintery temperatures on Saturday 28, there won’t be any snow this year.

Remember a few years ago when Winter Jam was canceled because there was too much white stuff? (Oh, Winter Jam, you are indeed The Goldilocks of Parks Department events). But there are still plenty of reasons to attend this year’s bash.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The totally free festival kicks off at 11am this Saturday, January 28 and lasts until 3pm. The location is Central Park, Manhattan Bandshell Area (enter at 72nd St).

This year, folks can participate in artic golf, watch live ice sculpting, play flag football and shuffleboard, grab snacks and hot beverages at the Taste NY Winter Market/Warming Hut and attend REI’s All Out 2017 Workshops on subjects such as "Winter Camping," "Wilderness Survival" and more. There’s also an “Ice Slide” for the kiddos.

Unfortunately, past programming such as skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snowshoeing is canceled.