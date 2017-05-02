Everything you need to know about New York's amazing floating park

New York's floating park is back and open for business! In case you're not familiar with the Floating Food Forest—an art project created by Mary Mattingly and innovators from Swale—the mammoth-size farm set sail last June, allowing visitors to discover the joys of sustainable living while nabbing fresh, and most importantly, FREE produce.

Now, with an updated look in collaboration with Strongbow, the duo has transformed the barge into a floating apple orchard and perennial garden oasis setting sail on the waters surrounding Manhattan from now until the end of summer.

Currently, the garden is located at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park until it moves again near the end of June. We scoped out the attraction yesterday, and while the park is technically open for the season (Thu–Sun from noon–6pm), folks from Swale and Strongbow are still in the process of gardening.

For now, you can plan an epic feast and nab plants like Kale, Strawberries and Swiss chard, which grow on the 80-foot-long wetland using filtered water from the New York Harbor. However, we suggest going sometime during the end of May once the garden is more lush, and the produce and plants reach their peak picking point.

Free food isn’t the only draw: The park plans to host panels, film screenings and more inside its Greenhouse Theater this summer.

Check out the photos we took from our visit below!