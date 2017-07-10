Everything you need to know about this weekend's New York City Triathlon

One of New York’s top annual fitness events for athletic overachievers returns this Sunday when thousands will swim down the Hudson River, bike up the West Side Highway and run through Central Park for the New York City triathlon.

Even though registration to participate in the challenging course is now closed (in case that’s something you would just decide to do on the spur of the moment) there are still plenty of ways to get involved in the citywide event. Spectators can cheer on the triathletes along the event’s route which winds its way through much of the West Side of Manhattan.

You can see a map of this year’s route at the bottom of this post, and also check out a virtual course map, which includes video, GPS, detailed terrain profiles and more. The best spots in the city to cheer for the athletes are at the beginning and end of the swim portion of the event, during the running course and at the race’s finish. Speaking of the finish line, there will be a Finish Festival in Central Park at the end of the course with vendors slinging samples and other goodies.

Multiple roads will be closed during the event, mainly from 4:30am until 11am. During that time, Moshulu Parkway will be closed between Henry Hudson Parkway and Gun Hill Road, the northbound lane of the West Side Highway will be closed between 56th Street and Moshulu Parkway, Riverside Drive will be closed between 79th Street and 72nd Street, and 79th Street will be closed from Riverside Drive to the Hudson River. In addition, 72nd Street will be closed from Henry Hudson Parkway to Central Park West from 7am until 11:30am.

And, yes, We know what you’re thinking. Turns out it is actually fine to swim in the Hudson River. Here’s the organizers official statement on the matter: "Yes, the Hudson is safe and clean. Water quality testing is done regularly. No vaccines, no shots, no panic attacks necessary. Calm down. The race has sports psychologists at the start for the faint of heart. It is a tidal river so you swim with the current. It’s also salt water, so we don’t recommend you drink it."

Fair enough!