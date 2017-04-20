Exclusive: You can go to a John Waters-themed summer camp with John Waters this summer

Do you love John Waters? Like, really love him? Enough to spend an entire weekend at a camp in his honor? Then, this is the event for you.

“Camp John Waters” will be taking over the nearby Club Getaway this summer from September 22-24. Three hundred lucky John Waters fans will be able to take part in a number of activities over the three-day event including a John Water Costume Contest (judged by John Waters), a John Waters Dance Party, John Waters Reading a John Waters’ Book, a John Waters Film Marathon, John Waters performing a one-man show, a John Waters Q and A and much more.

So there’s a definite theme here!

Two, three and four-person cabins are available during the weekend, and cabin reservations will include all activities and meals. (Alcohol is available for an additional fee.) On top of that, each camper will leave the weekend with an autographed copy of Waters’ new book, Make Trouble. You can find more information on the camp and reservations here.