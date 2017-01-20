  • Blog
Express N train service will be halted for a year in parts of Brooklyn

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 2:59pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Joe Schulz

The express N train tunnel between the 36th and 59th street stations will be closed for a full year beginning in May 2018 so the MTA can repair rusted beams according to Brooklyn Paper

The beams were corroded due to storm water and will require workers to replace a number of buttresses. As part of the repair work, new drains will also be installed and sidewalk vents will be raised to stop water from falling into the tunnel from the street.

The repair work will also require a number of eight-block street closures for Bay Ridge-bound traffic, each lasting approximately four months at a time.

