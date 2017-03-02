  • Blog
Extremely high winds are pummeling New York right now

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday March 2 2017, 11:53am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Chrissy Hunt

There’s a good chance that either a magical nanny or a sinister carnival arrived in New York today, because the wind has been exceptionally high all morning.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning with winds expected to reach 50-60mph. (We don't even let cars drive that fast here.) Not only was a section of the High Line shut down because of the winds, but a tree fell onto the train tracks in Brooklyn, interrupting service on the B and Q lines.

Crews are currently hard at work cutting off sections of the tree so that the debris can be removed from the impacted tracks In the meantime, you can check the MTA’s official website for the most up-to-date subway service changes.

The High Line remains closed due to the high winds from Gansevoort to 14th Streets.

