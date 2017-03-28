First-ever noise map from the DOT shows that Jersey is louder than NYC

The United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics released its first-ever noise map last week, revealing the areas of the country that are most-impacted by noise pollution from airplanes and interstate traffic. Not surprisingly, the New York metropolitan area is one of the loudest in the country. Between LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty International and the high density of highways in the region, New Yorkers will typically hear noise pollution that ranges in volume from that of a refrigerator humming to a vacuum cleaner running.

But noise pollution isn't as bad in the city as it is for our neighbors over in Jersey, where airplane and car traffic can be as noisy as a garbage disposal. Between the New Jersey Turnpike and flights descending and taking off over the Garden State, it makes sense that our brethren to the east are beset by loudness. The map certainly shouldn't come as a shock to most New Yorkers, as we have a long history of dumping our pollution into Jersey.

You can find the BTS's noise pollution map in all of its glory here, and dream about living peacefully in the quietest parts of the country.