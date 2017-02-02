First Groundhog Day musical performance will be free—enter to win now

The world’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, emerged from hibernation in Pennsylvania this morning and saw his shadow (boo!), which means six more weeks of winter. Well, the new Broadway musical Groundhog Day has a consolation prize. The show, which stars Tony nominee Andy Karl (pictured), is giving away the first preview performance on March 16 at the August Wilson Theatre!



To enter for a pair of tickets, simply “Like” the show’s official Facebook page, fill out the entry form, and receive an email confirmation. The lottery closes on February 17. Winners will be chosen randomly and notified via email on February 21. As Broadway fans know, previews are exciting events, attracting folks eager for that coveted first glimpse.



After winning critical raves in London last summer, Groundhog Day quickly became one of the most buzzed-about arrivals of the spring season. The score is by clever-pants songwriter Tim Minchin and the staging is by Matthew Warchus, two of the key players behind Broadway's long-running hit Matilda. Last year, London's Time Out critic confirmed the hype surrounding Groundhog Day, calling it “bloody good, probably the third-best British musical of the 21st century.”