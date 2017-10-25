Five rooftop Halloween parties to check out this weekend

Halloween weekend in New York is upon us, and boy oh boy, are we excited to see the city get weird as hell at events across town. This month’s unseasonably warm weather means that ghoulish revelers of the night will not be stuck indoors while they celebrate, and rooftop bars throughout the city are planning accordingly. If you're looking to leave the crowds at street level behind and celebrate Halloween atop the NYC skyline, then these rooftop parties are perfect for you.

Monster Bash, Salvation Taco; Saturday, October 28, 9pm; $65

This Murray Hill spot is an ideal place to soak in some great views and wolf down some Mexican fare any time of the year, but on Saturday it is turning into a full-fledged All Hallow’s Eve wonderland. Tickets include an open bar from 9pm to midnight and complimentary tacos from 9–10pm. Don't hold back on your costume, either—it's giving out prizes for best individual and group costumes.

A Nightmare at 230 Fifth, 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar; Saturday, October 28, 8pm; $20–$25

Don't even bother showing up to this party in regular human garb—costumes are strictly required. Get ready for two dance floors worth of funkiness, a stellar view of the city and a glorious reminder of why you love New York.



Cops + Robbers Costume Party, Hotel Chantelle; Saturday, October 28, 9pm; $20–$1,200

Can't think of a good costume this year? Booking a ticket to this shindig means you should whip out your best imitation of New York's finest or a good old fashioned robber. The party will cover all three floors of the hotel, including its rooftop, which should turn the venue into a spooky playground filled to the brim with inebriated adults.

Haunted Crown Halloween Party, The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery; Saturday, October 28, 8pm; $25

A one-hour open bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres sound all good and well, but the chance to win a table package and a $200 gift card for wearing a costume is the real selling point for this event. If you take your Halloween duds seriously, this party gives you the opportunity to be rewarded handsomely for your effort.

Haunted Circus, The Attic Rooftop; Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, 11pm; $20

Halloween is freaky enough as it is, but throw a circus into the mix and you truly have something special. This event might not include the extravagant feats seen at a Cirque du Soleil performance, but after a few drinks a dude dressed up as a clown can be titillating enough.

