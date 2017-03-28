  • Blog
Free party lets you explore the New York Public Library after dark

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday March 28 2017, 4:59pm

The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of New York’s most iconic architectural treasures, but it’s definitely not considered a nightlife hot spot.

That changed last month with the first, Venetian-themed edition of “The Library After Hours.” The new series allows guests to mingle inside the iconic Beaux-Arts landmark building outside of its normal operating hours with food, cocktails, special entertainment and a new theme every month.

The theme for this month’s event—happening Friday, March 31—is “Women Marching Through History” to coincide with Women’s History Month. The two-hour party will celebrate a history of feminist thought and action from the 18th century to the present.

The night’s activities will include a curated exhibition of items culled from the library’s holdings featuring feminist manuscripts, photography and rare books. There will also be 16mm films highlighting women’s issues, and interactive oral history stations where you can record your own story about living through this moment in women’s history.

Guests are encouraged to come dress as their favorite suffragist, activist or writer. Need some inspiration? Try looking through the images in the library’s Digital Collections

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event, which lasts from 7pm-9pm. Be sure to get there early, though. Last month’s event had a line that wrapped around the block.

By Will Pulos

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

