Get $1 burritos tomorrow at the new Dos Toros location in Flatiron

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 2:37pm

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Toros

Dos Toros is opening a new location in Flatiron tomorrow, and to celebrate they’ll be selling burritos for just a buck. 

Customers to the brand-new outpost at 668 Sixth Ave will be able to grab one dollar entrées for lunch from 11:30am to 2:30pm and later on for dinner from 5pm to 8pm.

Or why not just pick something up for both meals? You won’t even have to feel that guilty with the chain donating food for every meal bought on opening day to Food Bank for New York City.

By Will Pulos 989 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

