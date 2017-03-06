Get $1 burritos tomorrow at the new Dos Toros location in Flatiron

Dos Toros is opening a new location in Flatiron tomorrow, and to celebrate they’ll be selling burritos for just a buck.

Customers to the brand-new outpost at 668 Sixth Ave will be able to grab one dollar entrées for lunch from 11:30am to 2:30pm and later on for dinner from 5pm to 8pm.

TOMORROW ONLY: All entrees are just $1 at our Grand Opening on 668 6th Ave. Plus, we will donate to @FoodBank4NYC for every meal we serve 🌮 pic.twitter.com/cLhARafnbO — Dos Toros (@DosToros) March 6, 2017

Or why not just pick something up for both meals? You won’t even have to feel that guilty with the chain donating food for every meal bought on opening day to Food Bank for New York City.