Get a first look at the new musical Amelie coming to Broadway

Even casual moviegoers will remember Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 2001 French romance about a plucky but lonely Parisian waïf (played by the wide-eyed Audrey Tautou in a page-boy cut) who gets tangled up in the lives of various strangers and neighbors. As our reviewer notes: "Likely to be the role for which Tautou will be remembered until her dying day, the film is all the more interesting for remaining an eccentric one-of-a-kind that feels every bit the product of its writer-director’s unique sensibility and worldview.

Well, you probably didn't know that Amélie has been turned into a Broadway musical. It stars Phillipa Soo, the dulcet-voiced powerhouse ingenue from Hamilton and the original Off Broadway cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. The score is by Daniel Messé, lyrics are by Nathan Tysen and Messé. Directed by the wonderful Pam MacKinnon, Amélie opens this Monday.

We just got advance video from the production; take a look.

Keep up with the latest news and reviews on our Time Out Theater Facebook page