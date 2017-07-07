Get free food at Grand Central Terminal next week

In stark contrast to the “Summer of Hell” currently taking place at Penn Station, the summer at New York’s other main rail hub, Grand Central, is starting to look more and more like heaven.

In addition to expanded Amtrak service and an especially bright terminal courtesy of the temporarily empty lot next door, Grand Central is literally giving away free food next week. At this point, it’s almost like they’re rubbing it in NJ Transit riders’s faces.

The annual “Taste of the Terminal” will be returning to the terminal from July 11-13. On each of those three days, a rotating lineup of ten vendors will be giving away free samples in the Vanderbilt Hall event space from 11am until 2pm. Stop by to pick up free croissants, wine, smoothies, cold-brew coffee and more.

The event will also feature live musical performances each day of Latin fusion, jazz and classical string musicians. You can check out the full lineup of vendors and performers here.

But hey, at least Penn Station still has that Auntie’s Anne’s.