Get free pizza and $1 beers at Rebecca’s tonight

Bushwick bar Rebecca’s is celebrating their Grand Re-Opening tonight.

After going through a few months of ownership issues, the bar is ready to re-open under their original management team. To mark the occasion, they're throwing a pizza party from 9pm tonight until 4am.

Stop by the bar at 610 Bushwick Ave for free Norbert’s Pizza from 10-12 and $1 beers all night long. The event will also feature music by Fake DJ.

Check out the official Facebook event page here.