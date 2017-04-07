  • Blog
Get free pizza and $1 beers at Rebecca’s tonight

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 12:16pm

Bushwick bar Rebecca’s is celebrating their Grand Re-Opening tonight.

After going through a few months of ownership issues, the bar is ready to re-open under their original management team. To mark the occasion, they're throwing a pizza party from 9pm tonight until 4am.

Stop by the bar at 610 Bushwick Ave for free Norbert’s Pizza from 10-12 and $1 beers all night long. The event will also feature music by Fake DJ.

Check out the official Facebook event page here.

 

Staff writer
By Will Pulos

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

